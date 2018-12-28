24,708 special buses across Tamil Nadu for Pongal festival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 24,708 special buses would be operated across the State, in view of Pongal festival, between January 11 and 14, State Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, said here on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at Pallavam house, the headquarters of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), the minister said about 14,263 special buses would run from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu, between January 11 and 14, to enable the commuters reach their hometowns for celebrating Pongal festival.

“Last year, about 11, 651 buses operated from Chennai, owing the transport workers strike. Besides regular buses, an average of about 3600 additional buses would be operated a day,” added the minister. He said buses bound to Andhra Pradesh, will be operated from Madhavaram bus terminus, while the buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Kumbakonam, will ply from Saidapet bus stand.

“Kumbakonam, Thanjavur bound buses leave from Tambaram Aringnar Anna MEPZ bus stand, while the buses to Vellore, Arani and Arcot, will be operated from Poonamallee. Buses to all other destinations, will run from Koyambedu Puratchi Thalaivar MGR bus terminus,” he added.

For advance ticket booking, the transport corporation would open 30 special counters at Koyambedu, Tambaram MEPZ bus stand, Poonamallee and Madhavaram bus termini from January 9 for advance ticket booking. “As many as 24,275 commuters booked tickets through the online mode, for travelling between January 11 and 13.

Last year, 4.92 lakh commuters travelled in government buses and this year, we expect the number may exceed six lakhs,” he noted. To a query on omni buses fleecing the commuters during the festival seasons, the minister said as and when complaints were received, action was being taken against the erring private operators.