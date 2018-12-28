Home States Tamil Nadu

5 years after accident, kin of 2 deceased get Rs 32 Lakh compensation

 Five years after two men were mowed down by a lorry, their families were awarded ` 32.08 lakh compensation by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five years after two men were mowed down by a lorry, their families were awarded Rs 32.08 lakh compensation by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here. The deceased, Jagadeesan and Asokan, were riding a motorbike near Chengalpattu on April 9, 2013, when the lorry driven by one J Govindasamy, hit them and ran over them, killing both the men on the spot.

Their families filed petitions seeking compensation from Govindasamy or the Reliance General Company Insurance Limited, with which Govindasamy had insured his lorry. The counsel for the families argued that it was due to the negligence of the driver they had lost their sole breadwinners. The insurance company’s counsel argued that it was rash riding by Jagadeesan that resulted in the accident.

However, the tribunal headed by P Revathy, based on documents, said the lorry driver was driving rashly and in a negligent manner.Asokan was aged 29 at the time of death and was working as a mason. The tribunal arrived at a notional monthly income of `8,000 and based on it, his family was awarded a compensation of Rs 19.38 lakh.Jagadeesan was aged 45 and earning around Rs 15,000 per month through a business. Based on this, the tribunal awarded a compensation of Rs 12.70 lakh to his family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road accident compensation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp