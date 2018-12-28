Home States Tamil Nadu

7 men convicted in 1997 Kodungaiyur explosives case, were conspiring to kill Hindu outfit leaders

Though the seven convicts have already served the jail term awarded by the court, they will continue to be in prison in connection with other cases.

Published: 28th December 2018 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHENNAI: Seven men were on Friday convicted by a court here for making and hiding explosives as part of a larger conspiracy to eliminate leaders of Hindu outfits, and sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment in the case that goes back to 1997.

Delivering the judgement in the Kodungaiyur explosives haul case, the judge of the Special Court for bomb blast cases, P Senthoorpandi, held seven of the nine accused, including prime conspirator Mohammed Khan alias Sirajudeen, guilty.

The two others were acquitted.

All the four charges, including conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and making explosives and attempt to cause explosion with intent to endanger life and property under the Explosive Substances Act, were proved against the seven of them, the Judge said in his order.

Though the seven convicts have already served the jail term awarded by the court, they will continue to be in prison in connection with other cases.

The convicts pleaded for a minimum sentence and wanted the period they had already spent in prison to be set off against the sentence.

The judge sentenced them to five years RI for each of the four offences and ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, the prime accused Mohammed Khan, the younger brother of Basha, the key accused in the sensational Coimbatore serial bomb blast cases, was allegedly associated with the banned terror outfit Al-Umma.

The case, probed by the CB-CID Special Investigation Division, dates to 1997 and pertains to the huge haul of explosives, including crude bombs from a house at Kodungayur here on March 11 that year.

On the judgement, Special Public Prosecutor N Vijayaraj said the offences may have attracted even life sentences, considering the amendments made post 2000 to relevant laws.

"Since this case was filed in 1997 the sentences were consistent with the punishment pertaining to that period," he told PTI.

The crux of the prosecution case was that the accused conspired to eliminate prominent leaders of Hindu outfits to avenge the murder of a Muslim leader Palani Baba, allegedly by Hindu activists in January 1997.

As part of their conspiracy, they made bombs and hid them in the house before the explosives cache was seized by police.

The prosecution examined 44 witnesses, marked 94 evidentiary articles and 58 documents during the trial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp