Additional Project Officer for Gaja rehab

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has appointed one more IAS officer as Additional Project Officer to the Gaja Cyclone Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Rejuvenation Project. Raja Gopal Sunkara, hitherto Sub Collector, Padmanabhapuram in Kanyakumari district, will assume charge as the Additional Project Officer.

He will have jurisdiction over the restoration and rehabilitation works going on in Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts. Sharanya Ari, Sub Collector, Ambattur, will take over as Sub Collector, Padmana-

bhapuram.

On December 3, the State government launched the said project for the reconstruction of houses and other infrastructure and rehabilitation of those affected by cyclone Gaja. The project would be headed by D Jagannathan as Project Director with his headquarters in Chennai. M Pradeep Kumar, IAS, has been functioning as Additional Project Director with Nagapattinam as his headquarters. (jurisdiction over the works in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur district).