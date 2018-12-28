Senthil Balaji’s massive show of strength in MK Stalin’s presence at Karur conference

By Express News Service

KARUR: Senthil Balaji on Thursday showed his strength in Karur in front of his party chief, MK Stalin, with more than one lakh supporters at the DMK general conference. Speaking at the event, Balaji said, “Thambidurai has been the deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha for five years now. He has not brought any development to Karur district. This will be his last term as an MP. Whoever the DMK president chooses as the party candidate for the upcoming elections, I will definitely work towards that person’s victory.”

“In the next elections, DMK will win all 234 constituencies and by then... I will make the DMK win in all four Karur constituencies and turn Karur into a DMK fortress.”Addressing the gathering, Stalin said, “Modi is afraid of the DMK-Congress alliance. That is the reason why he has been criticising us. Before the parliamentary elections, by-elections to 20 Assembly constituencies will be held.

The government is going to change both at the Centre and in the State. After J Jayalalithaa’s demise, Modi is connecting and dividing OPS and EPS. While one Vijayabaskar is ruining Pudukkottai district, another Vijayabhaskar from here (Karur) has ruined this district. Till now, the minister has not resigned, despite the gutka case.”

Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu is ranked sixth in the country in the number of swine flu cases. Dengue cases have doubled from last year. Cyclone-affected people are very angry with ministers for not providing them aid. The worst part is this government could not even calculate the total loss caused.

Their announcement of shutting down the Sterlite factory was just a drama. Not only me, but all parties insisted on passing a resolution in the Assembly to shut down the factory permanently, but the government did not listen.”The meeting was presided over by Rajendran. Also present were Balaji, K N Nehru, K C Palanisamy, M Chinnaswamy, Subbulakshmi Jagadheesan and other DMK veterans.