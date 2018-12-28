Home States Tamil Nadu

Senthil Balaji’s massive show of strength in MK Stalin’s presence at Karur conference

The government is going to change both at the Centre and in the State.

Published: 28th December 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

More than one lakh supporters turned up for DMK general conference in Karur on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KARUR: Senthil Balaji on Thursday showed his strength in Karur in front of his party chief, MK Stalin, with more than one lakh supporters at the DMK general conference. Speaking at the event, Balaji said, “Thambidurai has been the deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha for five years now. He has not brought any development to Karur district. This will be his last term as an MP. Whoever the DMK president chooses as the party candidate for the upcoming elections, I will definitely work towards that person’s victory.”

“In the next elections, DMK will win all 234 constituencies and by then... I will make the DMK win in all four Karur constituencies and turn Karur into a DMK fortress.”Addressing the gathering, Stalin said, “Modi is afraid of the DMK-Congress alliance. That is the reason why he has been criticising us. Before the parliamentary elections, by-elections to 20 Assembly constituencies will be held.

The government is going to change both at the Centre and in the State. After J Jayalalithaa’s demise, Modi is connecting and dividing OPS and EPS. While one Vijayabaskar is ruining Pudukkottai district, another Vijayabhaskar from here (Karur) has ruined this district. Till now, the minister has not resigned, despite the gutka case.”

Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu is ranked sixth in the country in the number of swine flu cases. Dengue cases have doubled from last year. Cyclone-affected people are very angry with ministers for not providing them aid. The worst part is this government could not even calculate the total loss caused.

Their announcement of shutting down the Sterlite factory was just a drama. Not only me, but all parties insisted on passing a resolution in the Assembly to shut down the factory permanently, but the government did not listen.”The meeting was presided over by Rajendran. Also present were Balaji, K N Nehru, K C Palanisamy, M Chinnaswamy, Subbulakshmi Jagadheesan and other DMK veterans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senthil Balaji DMK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp