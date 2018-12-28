‘Barbaric Bill’: AIADMK walks out over Triple Talaq

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Thursday vehemently opposed the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha, calling it a “never-seen-before barbaric law” imposed on the Muslim community of the country. It said that the “BJP would not escape from the punishment for amending a law given by the ‘almighty’ and practised uninterruptedly for 1,450 years.”

The party MPs staged a walkout from the House when voting was taken for the Bill. “If you enact this law, you will repent for it,” said senior AIADMK MP A Anwhar Raajhaa in the Lok Sabha. “You lost your influence among the rural population by implementing demonetisation. You lost your influence in urban areas by bringing in the GST,” he said.

“You have lost the confidence of the people due to the fall in rupee value and an increase in petrol prices.... You have lost power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” he said. “You are not bringing this law against Muslims. You are bringing it against the almighty,” he said, adding that the Bill would be defeated in the Upper House.

“On behalf of AIADMK, I strongly oppose this Bill and I have no second thought that this Bill in the present form should be deferred. Otherwise, it should be referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for making corrections and incorporating the views of AIADMK in the Bill,” Raajhaa said.

Arguing that the Bill was a direct infringement on Muslim personal law, Raajhaa said: “Never in history was such a barbaric Bill drafted to harass Muslim men and destroy Muslim families.”