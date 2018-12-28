Builders Association​ wants package system of tenders abolished

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu should implement an open and fair tender system and abolish the package system, to ensure that all contractors have an equal opportunity in participating in the tender for works contract, according to the Builders Association of India.

S Ayyanathan, State chairman, and S Ramaprabhu, vice-chairman, of Builders Association of India, told reporters that the package system of tenders, affected small and medium contractors. Stating that the State government is yet to implement the e-tender system in a proper way for transparency, they said some of the departments, when announcing e-tenders, impose conditions which prevent genuine contractors to take part in the procedure.

Last year, the State government had said that the E-tender procedure is being revised and officials are under training and that it will be adopted soon in all departments. But one year has passed and it is yet to be implemented, said Ramaprabhu.