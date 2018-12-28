Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa death panel summons UK doctor

State health minister C Vijayabaskar and Deputy CM Panneerselvam have also been summoned to appear before the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission on January 07 and 08 respectively.

Published: 28th December 2018 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Richard Beale, who treated former CM J Jayalalithaa (File | EPS/D sampathkumar)

By ANI

CHENNAI: London-based intensivist Dr Richard Beale has been summoned by the panel probing the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The doctor is expected to appear before the panel through video-conferencing on January 09.

State health minister C Vijayabaskar and Deputy CM Panneerselvam have also been summoned to appear before the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission on January 07 and 08 respectively, for the purpose of enquiry into the death of the former chief minister. Lok Sabha speaker M Thambidurai has also been asked to appear before the probe panel on January 11.

The Commission was given additional four months by the Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government in October this year, after extending its tenure twice earlier - in December 2017 and June 2017.

In September last year, Justice Arumughaswamy was appointed to head the probe into the death of Jayalalithaa.

Jayalalithaa, popularly known as 'Amma', was taken to Chennai's Apollo hospital on September 22 last year and treated in the hospital for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5.

Following her death, allegations of foul play began to do the rounds and state Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan even claimed that all cabinet ministers had misled the people about hospitalisation and death of the AIADMK supremo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Gaganyaan Programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp