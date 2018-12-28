DMK files plaint against fake Twitter handle to defame Stalin

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK Friday lodged a police complaint seeking action against those behind a fake Twitter account in the name of its chief M K Stalin and for posting objectionable comments aimed at defaming him among the Hindus.

The fake account, similar to the genuine handle of Stalin, is propagating malicious content to bring disrepute and defame him among Hindus, the party said in its complaint.

The main opposition party's organising secretary R S Bharathi, in the complaint to the city Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan, provided screen-shots of the objectionable content to buttress the claim.

The screen-shots - like the one which maliciously claimed that temple worshippers need not vote for DMK- were aimed at bringing a sense of disaffection against his party chief among Hindus, Bharathi said in the complaint.

Affirming that the DMK stood by values like equality and secularism, Bharathi alleged that the objectionable content also defamed the party and was tantamout to provoking communal violence.

The DMK leader sought appropriate legal action against those behind the fake account and the objectionable content that targeted Stalin's reputation.