Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK files plaint against fake Twitter handle to defame Stalin

The fake account, similar to the genuine handle of Stalin, is propagating malicious content to bring disrepute and defame him among Hindus, the party said in its complaint.

Published: 28th December 2018 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK leader MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK Friday lodged a police complaint seeking action against those behind a fake Twitter account in the name of its chief M K Stalin and for posting objectionable comments aimed at defaming him among the Hindus.

The fake account, similar to the genuine handle of Stalin, is propagating malicious content to bring disrepute and defame him among Hindus, the party said in its complaint.

The main opposition party's organising secretary R S Bharathi, in the complaint to the city Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan, provided screen-shots of the objectionable content to buttress the claim.

The screen-shots - like the one which maliciously claimed that temple worshippers need not vote for DMK- were aimed at bringing a sense of disaffection against his party chief among Hindus, Bharathi said in the complaint.

Affirming that the DMK stood by values like equality and secularism, Bharathi alleged that the objectionable content also defamed the party and was tantamout to provoking communal violence.

The DMK leader sought appropriate legal action against those behind the fake account and the objectionable content that targeted Stalin's reputation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Stalin Twitter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp