Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao’s plea to cross-examine witness rejected

Rao submitted that certain political players were eager to make a statement by making bureaucrats like him scapegoats.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A plea from former Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, to quash an order of the Deputy Commissioner of the I-T department, declining to grant permission to cross-examine a witness, was rejected by HC.

“I do not find any infirmity in the order of the refusing cross-examination since the witness has turned hostile. In the result, the writ petition fails and is dismissed,” Justice P T Asha said on Thursday.

Rao submitted that certain political players were eager to make a statement by making bureaucrats like him scapegoats. The I-T department conducted a raid at the premises of K Srinivasulu of SRS Mines and following his statement that Rao’s son was involved in his business, the officials conducted a raid at his premises on December 10, 2016, and seized certain documents and his son’s name had been implicated without any authority of law, the petitioner added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp