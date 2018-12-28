High honour: 29 scientists felicitated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-nine scientists were felicitated with the Tamil Nadu Scientist Award (TANSA), for making valuable contributions to the field of science and technology. The awards were distributed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday.

Scientists from across ten disciplines such as agriculture, chemistry, physics, medical sciences, mathematical sciences, etc, received their awards from the Chief Minister and were also given a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, hosts the event every year to mark the contributions of scientists from across the State. Ten scientists for 2015, nine for 2016 and ten for 2017, were selected to receive the awards. Minister for Higher Education K P Anbalagan, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and other ministers, were present during the event.