Tamil Nadu

Jaya death probe: Panel summons AIADMK leaders, UK doctor

The former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was hospitalised in Apollo hospitals on September 22, 2016. After undergoing treatment for 75 days she was declared dead on December 5, 2016.

Published: 28th December 2018 01:34 PM

JAYA

Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Arumugasamy commission, which has been inquiring into the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Friday summoned deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, health minister C Vijayabaskar, Dr Richard Beale, the UK based doctor who treated Jayalalithaa, and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai to appear before it. 

According to sources, the probe panel headed by retired Madras High Court judge Arumughaswamy has summoned Panneerselvam to appear before it on January 8 and Vijayabaskar has been summoned for an appearance on January 7.  Dr Beale has been asked by the panel to depose before it on January 9 while Thambidurai has been summoned by the commission on January 11.

Subsequently, on September 25, 2017, the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaiswamy appointed retired High Court Arumughaswamy commission to an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.So far, more than 100 witnesses, including Jayalalithaa's aides, doctors and paramedical staff of Apollo Hospitals, political party leaders, Jayalalithaa’s relatives, bureaucrats and police officials, have been questioned by the commission.

