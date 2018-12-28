Magistrate told to appear in HC for releasing accident case accused

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore, as well as Saidapet jail superintendent, have been directed by a vacation bench of the Madras High Court to appear before it on December 28 for allegedly ordering the release of the accused in a road accident case three days ago. The bench asked the police to re-arrest the two accused, Karan and Madan, students of Savetha Law College.

It was passing interim orders on a contempt application from T R G Surender Nair, whose wife Sunanda Suren met with an accident on October 16 near the Chetpet signal and died on October 23. Since the case was registered only as a bailable offence, the Magistrate refused to remand them. Meanwhile, the police commissioner transferred the investigation to the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

When the case was pending, the police altered the section to section 304 (ii) and arrested the accused on December 18. They filed applications seeking bail and it was granted by the Principal Sessions Judge on December 21.

Since the accused had not furnished sureties due to intervening holidays, the petitioner moved the vacation judge of this court on December 24 and obtained stay on the bail order. Though the order of the court was brought to the notice of the Magistrate and a memo was filed to this effect, he accepted the sureties furnished by the accused and ordered their release.