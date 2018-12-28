Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu blood transfusion negligence: NHRC seeks detailed report in four weeks

The commission has also taken note of the alleged suicide attempt by the blood donor, who has only now come to know about his condition.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance based on media reports about transfusion of HIV infected blood, to a pregnant woman in Sattur in Virudhunagar district.

A statement from the commission on Thursday said it had asked the Chief Secretary of the State to submit a detailed report within four weeks, on the action taken against the guilty and relief provided to the victims. 

“The incident has raised a serious issue regarding the safe handling of blood samples, detection of diseases like HIV and transfusion of blood, as per set standards by taking all precautions. A nationwide move is required to be taken to examine the procedures so that Right to Life of the innocent people is not violated,” said the statement.

It has asked the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to call for a status report on the issue, from all the states and UTs, and submit a report to the Commission within six weeks, along with their comments.

