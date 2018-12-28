O Raja’s new role fails to cut ice with some

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Several ministers and party functionaries boycotted the swearing-in ceremony of O Raja, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, as the chairman of the Madurai-Theni division of the TN Milk Co-operative Federation on Thursday.

It may be recalled that Raja was expelled from the primary membership of the AIADMK on December 19 for engaging in anti-party activities. However, on December 24, he was re-inducted into the party after he submitted an apology. On Thursday, Raja, who won the election, was sworn in as the chairman of the Milk Co-operative Federation.