Tamil Nadu blood transfusion negligence: Political parties flay negligence by hospital staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various political parties have condemned the negligence of the staff of the Sattur Government Hospital in Virudhunagar, over transfusing HIV positive blood to a young pregnant woman. Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder, said that Health Minister Vijaybaskar should step down from his post. In a statement, he said, “The news is shocking. It is a shameful example of the functioning style of government hospitals in the State. The government should take responsibility for the same.”

GK Vasan, president of Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar), said, “The Health Department should take strict steps to ensure proper treatment to the patients in government hospitals. Moreover, proper quality treatment should be given to the victim,” he stressed.

Similarly, R Sarathkumar, president of All India Samathuva Makal Katchi, urged the government to take steps to put an end to such negligence in government hospitals and ensure that proper treatment is given to the victim.

Vaiko, general secretary of MDMK, also condemned the incident and urged the State government to take steps to offer proper treatment to the affected woman.