Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu blood transfusion negligence: Political parties flay negligence by hospital staff

Vaiko, general secretary of MDMK, also condemned the incident and urged the State government to take steps to offer proper treatment to the affected woman.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various political parties have condemned the negligence of the staff of the Sattur Government Hospital in Virudhunagar, over transfusing HIV positive blood to a young pregnant woman. Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder, said that Health Minister Vijaybaskar should step down from his post. In a statement, he said, “The news is shocking. It is a shameful example of the functioning style of government hospitals in the State. The government should take responsibility for the same.”

GK Vasan, president of Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar), said, “The Health Department should take strict steps to ensure proper treatment to the patients in government hospitals. Moreover, proper quality treatment should be given to the victim,” he stressed.

Similarly, R Sarathkumar, president of All India Samathuva Makal Katchi, urged the government to take steps to put an end to such negligence in government hospitals and ensure that proper treatment is given to the victim.

 Vaiko, general secretary of MDMK, also condemned the incident and urged the State government to take steps to offer proper treatment to the affected woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sattur Government Hospital HIV blood transfusion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp