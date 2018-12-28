Release of Central funds, extension of MGNREGS sought

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, SP Velumani, on Thursday, met Union Rural Development Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, and requested him to release funds of Rs 1753.87 crore towards Basic Grant for the year 2018-19 and the Performance Grant of Rs 194.78 crore for the year 2017-18, which was announced by the Centre for Tamil Nadu.

Velumani apprised the Union minister that the funds were needed by the Tamil Nadu government to carry out welfare schemes for rural development and to improve the quality of life of rural people. SP Velumani has submitted a memorandum to the Union minister, which includes a request to increase 100 days of employment guaranteed under MGNREGS, to 150 days, to mitigate the distress of rural people in Gaja cyclone affected blocks in the State.

Besides, he has also asked the Union minister to permit the cutting and removal of 50 lakh trees, which were uprooted during the Gaja Cyclone, by using skilled and unskilled labour as a one-time special activity under MGNREGS.