Home States Tamil Nadu

Release of Central funds, extension of MGNREGS sought

Velumani apprised the Union minister that the funds were needed by the Tamil Nadu government to carry out welfare schemes for rural development and to improve the quality of life of rural people.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, SP Velumani, on Thursday, met Union Rural Development Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, and requested him to release funds of Rs 1753.87 crore towards Basic Grant for the year 2018-19 and the Performance Grant of Rs 194.78 crore for the year 2017-18, which was announced by the Centre for Tamil Nadu.

Velumani apprised the Union minister that the funds were needed by the Tamil Nadu government to carry out welfare schemes for rural development and to improve the quality of life of rural people. SP Velumani has submitted a memorandum to the Union minister, which includes a request to increase 100 days of employment guaranteed under MGNREGS, to 150 days, to mitigate the distress of rural people in Gaja cyclone affected blocks in the State. 

Besides, he has also asked the Union minister to permit the cutting and removal of 50 lakh trees, which were uprooted during the Gaja Cyclone, by using skilled and unskilled labour as a one-time special activity under MGNREGS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SP Velumani Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp