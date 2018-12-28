Home States Tamil Nadu

Six farmers on fast against power towers in farmlands faint in Tamil Nadu

More than 100 farmers of the village have been agitating for the past 12 days against the move to erect the high power transmission towers, saying it would affect their livelihood.

Published: 28th December 2018 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

ERODE: Six farmers on a relay fast near here against installation of power transmission towers in farm lands were hospitalised after their health deteriorated Friday, police said.

The farmers, including four women in their 50s, fainted this morning on the sixth day of the fast at Mollakkarai village, they said.

They were shifted to the government hospital in Perundurai, about 20 km from here.

Security has been beefed up at the protest venue, police said.

As part of the agitation, six farmers commenced a relay fast five days ago.

DMK President M K Stalin Thursday night visited the protesting farmers and expressed solidarity with them.

He assured that his party would raise the issue in coming assembly session and appealed to the farmers to give up their fast.

Stalin accused the AIADMK government of working against the interest of farmers.

