Six held for robbing elderly at ATMs in city

CHENNAI : The City police detained six men from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, for their alleged involvement in robbery and theft.The police said, elderly people who visit the ATM, were targeted and a gang was involved in diverting their attention and escaping with the money. “After a series of complaints, the CCTV cameras along the ECR and OMR stretch, were combed through. We identified the men but they were hiding for a long time,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, during a vehicle check at Jothi Nagar at Kelambakkam at Kancheepuram, the police nabbed one Raja and enquiries revealed that he was a suspect in many robbery cases.“Based on his confession, we nabbed five others from their hideout in Kelambakkam,” said a police officer.

The suspects were identified as Raja from Telangana, Venkatesan from Villivakkam, Genga, Saranraj, Sirumbi and Danush from Andhra Pradesh.The City police detained the men and are yet to remand them as they are tracking the places where the men had hidden the money they stole.