Tamil Nadu: 12-year-old boy sold to farm owner as bonded labourer rescued

By PTI

NAGAPATTINAM: Authorities have rescued a 12-year-old boy allegedly sold by his parents affected by the recent cyclone to a farm owner for a "paltry amount," officials said Friday.

The parents, daily wage labourers, were badly in need of money after losing their possessions in cyclone 'Gaja' which lashed the Tamil Nadu coast in November.

The boy was said to be working as a farm hand for the past 20 days looking after cattle in the land owned by Chandru at Panangudi village here.

Sub-Collector A K Kamalkishore directed childline authorities to rescue the boy after receiving information that a 12-year-old was working as a bonded labourer on the farm.

The parents, hailing from Karikadu village in Thanjavur district, had allegedly sent the boy to work on the farm for a "paltry sum" paid by the landlord, officials said but did not elaborate.

On Monday, the boy was produced before the sub-collector who issued him a certificate releasing him from bonded labour.

The official also directed police to take action against Chandru following which a case has been registered.

Assistant Labour Commissioner of Tiruvarur Baskaran and district children welfare officer Umadevi left the boy under the care of a children protection home in Thanjavur, till investigations are over.