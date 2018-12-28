Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 12-year-old boy sold to farm owner as bonded labourer rescued

The boy was said to be working as a farm hand for the past 20 days looking after cattle in the land owned by Chandru at Panangudi village here.

Published: 28th December 2018 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NAGAPATTINAM: Authorities have rescued a 12-year-old boy allegedly sold by his parents affected by the recent cyclone to a farm owner for a "paltry amount," officials said Friday.

The parents, daily wage labourers, were badly in need of money after losing their possessions in cyclone 'Gaja' which lashed the Tamil Nadu coast in November.

The boy was said to be working as a farm hand for the past 20 days looking after cattle in the land owned by Chandru at Panangudi village here.

READ| Nine-year-old spends half a decade as bonded labourer for a Rs 2,000 loan

Sub-Collector A K Kamalkishore directed childline authorities to rescue the boy after receiving information that a 12-year-old was working as a bonded labourer on the farm.

The parents, hailing from Karikadu village in Thanjavur district, had allegedly sent the boy to work on the farm for a "paltry sum" paid by the landlord, officials said but did not elaborate.

On Monday, the boy was produced before the sub-collector who issued him a certificate releasing him from bonded labour.

The official also directed police to take action against Chandru following which a case has been registered.

Assistant Labour Commissioner of Tiruvarur Baskaran and district children welfare officer Umadevi left the boy under the care of a children protection home in Thanjavur, till investigations are over.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bonded labourer Child labour Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp