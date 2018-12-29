Animal Husbandry seeks Rs 940-crore central aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan on Friday called on Union agriculture minister, Radha Mohan Singh, in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking assistance of Rs 940 crore for various programmes being implemented by his department.

Talking to reporters, the minister said: “We have explained the welfare schemes being implemented by Animal Husbandry department and also that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch a new scheme to provide 50 country breed chicken to 77,000 rural women."

He said the Rs 940 crore assistance sought included Rs 308 crore for constructing 100 new buildings for veterinary hospitals and seven upgraded hospitals and Rs 101 crore for preventing communicable diseases among livestock.