Home States Tamil Nadu

Animal Husbandry seeks Rs 940-crore central aid

Rs 940 crore assistance sought included Rs 308 crore for constructing 100 new buildings for veterinary hospitals and seven upgraded hospitals and Rs 101 crore for preventing communicable diseases.

Published: 29th December 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan on Friday called on Union agriculture minister, Radha Mohan Singh, in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking assistance of Rs 940 crore for various programmes being implemented by his department.

Talking to reporters, the minister said: “We have explained the welfare schemes being implemented by Animal Husbandry department and also that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch a new scheme to provide 50 country breed chicken to 77,000 rural women."

He said the Rs 940 crore assistance sought included Rs 308 crore for constructing 100 new buildings for veterinary hospitals and seven upgraded hospitals and Rs 101 crore for preventing communicable diseases among livestock.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp