Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami releases coffee table book on India Cements and N Srinivasan

CM Palaniswami along with N Srinivasan, cricketers MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and Kapil Dev at the book release | D SAMPATH KUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday released a coffee table book, which chronicled the 70-year journey of India Cements and N Srinivasan’s five-decade association with the company, in a glittering ceremony at Kalaivanar Arangam.

Former India captain MS Dhoni received the first copy of the book titled: “Defying the Paradigm N Srinivasan: Fifty years of an extraordinary journey” in the presence of several other stars.

Speaking at the function, Palaniswamy said Srinivasan was successful because he has always seen himself first as a worker, then as a managing director. “Srinivasan’s contribution to India’s cement business and other walks of life is well documented in this book. For any youngster who dreams of evolving as a successful entrepreneur, Srinivasan is a perfect example,” Palaniswami said. 

“His contribution to the world of cricket is something all of us can be proud of, especially at a time when very few came forward to invest in the sport. He did so in other sports as well, which is laudable,” the Chief Minister added. The function was attended by a galaxy of cricketers including former captains Chandu Borde, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and other cricketers. Also in attendance were ministers from Tamil Nadu Cabinet and opposition leader MK Stalin.

