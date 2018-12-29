Consumers Association of India releases consumer-related complaints helpline

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To help the public, Consumers Association of India, a voluntary organisation, started a helpline on Friday. A new website and an Android application are to be started soon, the association said.

“Vast expansion of business and trade has resulted in flooding of our markets with an increased variety of products. It is, therefore, necessary to protect the interests of consumers from exploitation”, said K Ramachandran, managing trustee.

Any consumer who has paid money and purchased a product and found it to be defective, deficient can call the helpline 044-24493443 between 10 am and 5.30 pm from Monday through Friday. Enquiries can also be sent through email to legal@caiindia.org, association office-bearers told presspersons.

Consumers need an effective, efficient and inexpensive grievance redressal mechanism to ensure that manufacturers, traders and service providers are held accountable for the price and quality of goods and services they sell in the marketplace, said R Santhanam, a former additional chief secretary.

The office-bearers said the National Consumer Day this year was held with the theme “ Timely Disposal of Consumer Cases” for which the helpline will support by providing alternate dispute resolution in addition to information and advice. CAI helpline will also provide guidance to consumers on how to file a complaint in consumer disputes redressal forum.