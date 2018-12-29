Home States Tamil Nadu

DCE sends proposal to government to create professor post in colleges 

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A long-pending demand of college teachers to create a post of professors in colleges could soon become a reality. The Directorate of Collegiate Education has sent a proposal for creating the post of professors in government colleges to the higher education department.

Till now, despite possessing required qualification, Tamil Nadu colleges did not have the post of professors. Colleges only have an assistant professor and associate professor posts. Professor posts exist only in universities.

Various teachers associations particularly Tamil Nadu Government Colleges Teachers Association (TNGCTA) and Association of University Teachers (AUT) were demanding the government to create a post of professors in colleges.

During the recent meeting with the Director of Collegiate Education, TNGCTEA office bearers were informed that the Directorate of Collegiate Education has sent a proposal to the government for creating the post.

They were also informed that the selection procedure mentioned in the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines may be made applicable to professors in private colleges, including government-aided colleges. Association of University Teachers (AUT) vice president N Pasupathy said, “There are certain guidelines for promotion of assistant professor to associate professor and then to professor. If an associate professor completes three years of service, they will be eligible for promotion as professor.”

“According to the UGC PhD regulation, a professor can guide eight PhD scholars, whereas associate professor and an assistant professor can guide only six and four PhD scholars respectively. So, some of the private colleges have promoted some of their faculty members as professors to get a chance of admitting more PhD scholars. However, the universities are yet to approve these promotions,” he added.

If the state government issues a G.O. accepting the University Grants Commission’s 2018 regulation on faculty appointments and promotion, many of the problems which college teachers are facing will be solved, felt Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association president T Veeramani.

TAGS
teachers vacancy Tamil Nadu colleges

