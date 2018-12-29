Gaja rehab works reviewed; Rs149 crore cleared

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the progress made so far in the ongoing restoration and rehabilitation works in the districts affected by cyclone Gaja. The meeting lasted for more than two and a half hours.

Nine senior ministers, secretaries of their departments, Collectors of the six districts worst affected by the cyclone —Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Trichy, Pudukottai and Dindigul, and D Jagannathan, Gaja Cyclone Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Rejuvenation Project, took part in the meeting. Based on the discussions, the Chief Minister is likely to make fresh announcements soon, regarding sops for farmers and others affected by the cyclone.

Horticulture package

Meanwhile, the State government has sanctioned Rs 149 crore towards implementing the livelihood package for the affected farmers. The farmers lost horticultural crops like banana, mango, cashew, vegetables, garlic, tamarind and other spices.

MSP for milling copra hiked

Following a request by the Chief Minister, the Central government has hiked the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milling copra from Rs 75.11 per kg to Rs 95.21 per kg. The Union cabinet approved the hike on Friday.