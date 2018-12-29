Lokayukta in Tamil Nadu: retired judge K Venkataraman to head selection panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The selection committee for the constitution of Lokayukta in Tamil Nadu on Friday formed a three-member search panel headed by a retired judge of Madras High Court K Venkataraman. A former Advocate-General of Tamil Nadu, R Krishnamoorthy and a retired IPS officer A Pari will be members of the committee.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the selection committee chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat. One of the members of the committee, Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin, boycotted the meeting citing various reasons. However, the other member, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan was also present.

The four-member Lokayukta should be headed by a judge or retired judge of the high court or a person with 25 years of experience in State judiciary with an impeccable record; the non-judicial member should have experience in anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, finance and law.

The chairperson and members will be appointed by the State Governor, on the recommendation of the selection committee. The Lokayukta Bill which brings the Chief Minister, ministers and officials under the ambit of this anti-corruption law was passed by the Assembly on July 9.