Sarath Kumar says AISMK will not join forces with BJP 

By Online Desk

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) leader Sarath Kumar on Friday confirmed that his party will not be siding with the BJP for the upcoming general elections.

Talking to the media after submitting a petition before TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the actor-turned-politician said BJP is a party that needs to be opposed and hence they will not be part of any alliance with the saffron outfit.

However, he also added that opposing the NDA doesn't mean that he will support the DMK or Congress.

"We have to wait and see Stalin’s administrative capacities and I don't like him calling PM Modi a sadist. He should be more careful on his choice of words," he said.

The AISMK founder had asked the CM to explore possible ways of plastic recycling and also to ensure the protection of firecracker workers whos livelihood is affected by various restrictions on fireworks.