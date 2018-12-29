Tamil Nadu urged to adopt family of HIV-infected woman

Home States Tamil Nadu

On Friday, the disqualified MLA of Sattur and office bearer of AMMK Subramanian visited the affected woman and her family at the GRH.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disqualified MLA of Sattur S G Subramanian, while addressing the media at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), said the State government should adopt the family of the 23-year-old pregnant woman, who was transfused with HIV-infected blood recently. 

On Friday, the disqualified MLA of Sattur and office bearer of AMMK Subramanian visited the affected woman and her family at the GRH. Later, he said that the livelihood of the woman’s husband has also been affected. Considering this, the State government should provide compensation of over Rs 2 crore, he said. 

Meanwhile, the doctors await the results of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that would reveal the viral load of HIV infection following which the dose of an anti-retroviral drug would be altered, said the hospital dean Dr S Shanmugasundaram.

