Surprise inspection at Sattur hospital after blood transfusion incident

Two-member team conducted a confidential and surprise inspection at government Sattur hospital on Friday morning.

Published: 29th December 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Higher officials from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and higher officials from Tamil Nadu Government’s Food Safety and Drug Administration Department conducted surprise enquiries at government Sattur hospital and government Sivakasi hospital here on Friday.

They interrogated the medical officer, duty doctors, nurses and employees for more than three hours, and also checked several procedures, including patients register, testing equipment, related documents. Also, they conducted a similar enquiry at government Sivakasi hospital and blood bank.

Sources said that the higher officials reportedly did not even reveal their names to the hospital staff, and contacted Virudhunagar district Joint Director(Health) R Manoharan over the phone before the inspection, which would continue on Saturday.

