Tamil Nadu likely to host 19th National Para Athletic Championships in March

The estimated budget for hosting the games is approximately Rs 2 crore.

Published: 29th December 2018 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mariyappan Paralympian.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is likely to host the 19th National Para Athletic Championships and Indian Open Para Athletics Grand Prix in second and third week of March, 2019.

It is learnt that Col Onkar Singh Yadav, chief operating officer of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has written to the member secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) by proposing the dates to host the tournament.

This championship will serve as a selection trial for the athletes to various forthcoming international championships including 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The event is planned to be conducted with the support of SDAT in coordination with Para Sports Association of Tamil Nadu, an affiliated member of PCI.

It is learnt that the organizing committee of PCI in coordination with the various subcommittees consisting also of SDAT representatives for administration, technical, financial and legal experts will work out
minute details step by step for a grand success and smooth functioning of the Championships, immediately after getting in principal confirmation of the proposal.

The estimated budget for hosting the games is approximately Rs two crore. PCI is seeking a grant in aid of Rs 1.5 crore (75 per cent of the total cost) and remaining to be contributed directly by PCI from
its own resources.

The proposal comes in the wake of the success of para-athletes at the 3rd Asian Para Games, Jakarta, Indonesia 2018 and Rio Paralympic Games 2016. However, state government officials could not be
contacted.

 

