Three of a family killed in cylinder blast near Kodaikanal

Published: 29th December 2018 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Three members of a family were charred to death in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion in a house in Mangalamkombu village near Thandikudi in Kodaikanal, on the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police,  S P S Ganesan(52), former president to Kamanur panchayat, was residing in Mangalamkombu along with his wife Manjula (43) and ten years old daughter Vishnupriya. On Saturday early morning the nearby residents heard an explosion and alerted the local police.

Rushing to their rescue, the neighbours found that the trio was charred to the death due to the explosion of LPG cylinder. 

Bodies of the deceased were sent to autopsy to Dindigul government hospital and the  exact reason for the cylinder blast is yet to be ascertained, said Thandikudi police, where a case was registered under Section 174 CrPC

Kodaikanal cylinder blast

