2,700 trains to give real time info via GPS devices

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain, has recently informed the Lok Sabha that a GPS-enabled device will be placed on locomotives to enable the passengers to know the real time information of the trains online. During the recent discussion, Maheish Girri, BJP MP from East Delhi, questioned whether the Railways had any proposals to installing GPS devices in trains. 

In response to this, Gohain said the national transporter is implementing the Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS), which involves tracking of train by placing GPS-based devices on locomotives.
 
“The real-time information on passenger train movement covered under this project, will be shared through the existing enquiry system including the website (National Train Enquiry System). Under phase-1 of RTIS, 2,700 locomotives will be covered. Priority will be given to installation in coaching locomotives,” he said. 

Official sources said the GPS position of the locomotives is expected to get linked with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), a web portal for real time monitoring of trains. In October 2014, the NTES portal was launched by the Centre of Railway Information System (CRIS), to enable the rail passengers to monitor the position of trains online. The inputs on train position was put into NTES manually.

Though the portal had immensely helped passengers to get the arrival and departure time of trains for a few months, it was subsequently tampered with the inaccurate data to boost the punctuality of trains.“Presently, the train positions in NETS are being logged manually. Once the system is upgraded with the GPS position of the locomotives, passengers will be able to check the delay of trains online,” added a senior railway official.

Data yet to be made public at stations
Southern Railway last year installed data loggers at 41 stations to provide real time information of trains at major railway stations through electronic boards. The axle of coaches and locomotives are scanned via sensor and its movement is auto-updated in data logger system. But the data is for monitoring the trains internally and is yet to be made public at stations.

