Animal Welfare Board of India to nominate and train one animal lover in Tamil Nadu Board

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) will nominate one animal lover in the State Animal Welfare Board (SAWB) and offer him or her a five-day residential training on laws controlling animal welfare, said SP Gupta, board chairman on Saturday.

Along with board members, Gupta met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Commenting on not appointing a member from civil society in SAWB, which was recently constituted, he said many “self-styled” animal rights activists have carried out rescues in the wrong way. “Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will be the nodal point between public and us.

People can also directly reach out to us. No activist has the right to surpass law to carry out rescues themselves,” he said adding that the board was however open to appointing an independent animal lover to the board, to act as a coordinator between the public and the board.

He said the board has written a letter to the State government with a request to strengthen the SAWB, implement Animal Birth Control (ABC) policy, conserve native breed of cows, prevent overcrowding of ‘Goshalas’ and constitute a mobile veterinary medical emergency team in each district, among others.

Emphasising the need for ABC programme, he said while the board will monitor animal sterilisation in the State, it is the job of local authorities to sterilise animals.