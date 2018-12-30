CM relief fund receives over Rs 127 crore towards cyclone Gaja relief works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Totally Rs 127.22 crore has been donated to the Chief Minister’s public relief fund so far towards cyclone Gaja relief works. An official release said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had urged people on November 19 to donate liberally to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to offer assistance to the cyclone-hit people. Following this, people of various walks of people had donated to the fund.

Of them, Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of Ashok Leyland had offered Rs 3 crore, while SK Prabakar, Additional Chief Secretary offered Rs 2 crore on behalf of Tamil Nadu Maritime Board. An amount of Rs 1crore was offered on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited and Rs 3,34,753 was donated on behalf of employees of the company. Rs 1 crore was offered on behalf of the Department of Geology and Mining.