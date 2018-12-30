Edappadi K Palaniswami to inaugurate Chennai book fair on January 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the annual Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) book fair at the Nandanam YMCA Grounds on January 4, according to a release from the association.

The book fair, which will begin on January 4, will be open till January 20 and is expected to have over 800 stalls. “Usually the book fair is open for 12-13 days but this time, we have increased it to 17 days,” said S Vairavan, president BAPASI. The fair will also feature a statue of ‘Tamil Thai’.

“This statue will be unveiled by Minister for Tamil Official Language, K Pandiarajan,” said Vairavan.

