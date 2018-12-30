Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked by Sri Lankan counterparts

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Sri Lankan fishermen allegedly hurled petrol bombs at the boats of fishermen from here in Tamil Nadu and threatened them for using banned fishing nets and snapping their nets.

According to Lucas, one of the fishermen who returned here Sunday, the petrol bombs hurled by the Sri Lankan fishermen missed the target and fell into the sea.

He said the Sri Lankan fishermen threatened them saying their boats would be set on fire if they returned to the island nation's waters for fishing.

Twenty-four Sri Lankan fishermen, who came in six boats, had allegedly attacked them, Lucas said, adding that over 40 fishing nets were also snapped by them.