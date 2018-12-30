This Tamil Nadu traffic cop has an unusual way of dealing with helmetless riders

P Thiruselvam By

PERAMBALUR: Unlike his colleagues, traffic inspector N Navukkarasu also carries sheets of white paper, aside from penalty slips. When he comes across students riding two-wheelers without helmets, he makes them write 10 Thirukkural couplets instead of levying penalties.

“If it is a student who rides a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, I ask him or her to write a Thirukkural instead of penalising him or her. If the students find it difficult, they are given time to read Thirukural from their mobile phones and then write them down,” said Navukkarasu. If they struggle with even that, he advises them to go home and spend time reading Thirukkural.

“Collecting money sometimes may not work with students as it is their parents’ money. By asking them to write Thirukkural, great values can be imparted. Only one in five students remember Thirukkural. I find it sad. Parents should tell them about the importance of these couplets,” the traffic inspector said.

Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal had appreciated Navukkarasu’s efforts. Since the first week of December, around 80 students have been made to write Thirukkural as a punishment. Many are wondering if the students would ever have had to write the couplets if not for this police officer.