Tamil Nadu HIV positive woman provided free land patta

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Virudhunagar Collector A Sivagnanam visited the HIV-infected woman and her family at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and handed over free land patta on Saturday. Four days after the incident, wherein HIV-infected blood was transfused to a 23-year-old expecting mother was reported, Virudhunagar Collector Sivagnanam visited the family of the affected woman at GRH for the first time on Saturday.

It may be recalled that he was at New Delhi to receive the Champions of Change award from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Delhi on December 26, after Virudhunagar district had shown development on various indices, including health and nutrition, education and basic infrastructure.

While at the hospital, he affirmed that the State would take care of the lifetime expenses of the family. He then handed over the free land patta to the woman who now lives in a rented house. The collector then ordered for the construction of a house in the patta land, under Chief Minister’s Solar Powered Green House Scheme (CMSPGHS).

Government urged to include HIV + group members in probe team State Federation for People with HIV Positive’s State president Ramapandian urged the government to offer a reward to the blood donor for coming forward and alerting the hospital, helping the victim get timely treatment.

Ramapandian was talking at a press meeting in Virudhunagar on Saturday. He urged the government to include members of federation and the members of human rights commission on the enquiry team

Ramapandian said that his association members have been counselling the victims and their family members on how to deal with the infection and advising them to take medicine regularly, he added.