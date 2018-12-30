Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu HIV positive woman provided free land patta

While at the hospital, he affirmed that the State would take care of the lifetime expenses of the family.

Published: 30th December 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Virudhunagar Collector A Sivagnanam visited the HIV-infected woman and her family at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and handed over free land patta on Saturday. Four days after the incident, wherein HIV-infected blood was transfused to a 23-year-old expecting mother was reported, Virudhunagar  Collector Sivagnanam visited the family of the affected woman at GRH for the first time on Saturday.

It may be recalled that he was at New Delhi to receive the Champions of Change award from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Delhi on December 26, after Virudhunagar district had shown development on various indices, including health and nutrition, education and basic infrastructure.

While at the hospital, he affirmed that the State would take care of the lifetime expenses of the family. He then handed over the free land patta to the woman who now lives in a rented house. The collector then ordered for the construction of a house in the patta land, under Chief Minister’s Solar Powered Green House Scheme (CMSPGHS). 

Government urged to include HIV + group members in probe team State Federation for People with HIV Positive’s State president Ramapandian urged the government to offer a reward to the blood donor for coming forward and alerting the hospital, helping the victim get timely treatment.

Ramapandian was talking at a press meeting in Virudhunagar on Saturday. He urged the government to include members of federation and the members of human rights commission on the enquiry team
Ramapandian said that his association members have been counselling the victims and their family members on how to deal with the infection and advising them to take medicine regularly, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sattur Government Hospital blood transfusion HIV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp