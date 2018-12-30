HIV+ woman files police complaint against Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a 30-year- old woman alleged that she was administered HIV infected blood while undergoing blood transfusion at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC), she filed a petition with the city police commissioner on Saturday against the hospital staff.

On Friday, the woman told mediapersons that she was pregnant in December 2017. She was initially getting treatment at a PHC and subsequently underwent blood tests, including for HIV at a private hospital and the results showed she was HIV negative. However, her haemoglobin count was low. So, she was referred by PHC to undergo blood transfusion at KMC.

The woman underwent treatment at the hospital for nearly 10 days and was discharged once her condition improved. A few months later, she went for a check-up at KMC and was found HIV positive. The woman alleged she got infected with HIV virus after undergoing blood transfusion at KMC. She also alleged that her plight was due to the hospital’s negligence. On Friday, KMC management denied the allegation. Police are investigating.