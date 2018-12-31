Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Centre approves release of Rs 1,146 crore to Tamil Nadu

Earlier on December 3, the central government had released Rs 353.70 crore as an interim relief, in order to support the affected people of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 31st December 2018 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Gaja

A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre Monday approved the release of Rs 1,146 crore to Tamil Nadu for the people affected by cyclone 'Gaja', which had claimed 46 lives and left a trail of destruction in over 10 districts in the state.

The approval for the financial assistance was given at a high-level committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The high-level committee approved the additional assistance of Rs 1,146.12 crore to Tamil Nadu from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), a statement from the Home Ministry said.

Earlier on December 3, the central government had released Rs 353.70 crore as an interim relief, in order to support the affected people of Tamil Nadu.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Vice Chairman, Niti Ayog, Rajiv Kumar attended the meeting.

Last month, the Tamil Nadu government had sought about Rs 14,910 crore as central assistance towards relief and rehabilitation activities in cyclone 'Gaja' affected districts in the state.

According to the abstract of memorandum submitted to the central government, the Tamil Nadu government had sought a total sum of Rs 14,910 crore towards permanent renovation activities in various areas, including the power sector which has been badly hit.

Over one lakh electric poles had been uprooted and a significant number of power sub-stations damaged, with reports suggesting that many parts are still without electricity.

Cyclone 'Gaja' had crossed the Tamil Nadu coast early on November 16 between Nagapattinam, about 300 km from here, and nearby Vedaranyam.

It had claimed 46 lives and left a trail of destruction in over 10 districts, including Nagapttinam, Thiruvarur, Puthukottai and Thanjavur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja Financial assistance central assistance Cyclone gaja relief work

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp