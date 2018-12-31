Days after suicide bid, Ramanathapuram HIV positive donor dies

Lalitha Ranjani By

MADURAI: Four days after he attempted suicide, the 18-year-old HIV+ donor from Ramanathapuram whose blood was transfused to a pregnant woman at Sattur government hospital, breathed his last on Sunday morning.

The teenager attempted suicide by consuming rat poison on December 26, after which he was rushed to a government hospital in Kamuthi and later shifted to Ramanathapuram GH and then to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

He was treated for three days at the toxicology ward ICU of GRH, following which the doctors felt his condition was stable and allowed oral intake of food on Saturday. “He was showing positive signs... even his mental health had improved. However, his condition worsened in the wee hours of Sunday. He began to vomit blood...” said Dean (in-charge) of GRH Dr S Shanmugasundaram.

He was transfused with one unit of blood and three units of fresh frozen plasma. But, he did not respond to the treatment and died at 8.10 am on Sunday morning. “He was talking to us nicely before his condition deteriorated all of a sudden. He was hopeful of returning home for New Year and living a secluded life away from prying eyes,” said his mother before breaking into tears. (For help to overcome suicidal thoughts call Sneha suicide helpline: 044-24640050)

The teenager’s parents have doubts over his death. They have refused to receive his body until an autopsy is performed by a three-member medical team, of which two doctors must be from any government hospital other than Madurai GRH. The body is being preserved at the mortuary and autopsy is being withheld as, according to sources, a court direction is required to involve outside experts for the procedure.

Eldest of three siblings, Murugan (name changed) was a native of Thiruchiluvaipuram village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district. After completing Class-IX, Murugan moved to Sivakasi to work as a labourer with a matchbox unit. He was staying there with his paternal uncle’s family for the last four years. On November 30, Murugan donated blood at a government hospital in Sivakasi as a replacement donor. Later, as the teenager was looking for job opportunities in Qatar, he underwent a medical checkup at a private laboratory in Melur. The results came on December 11, which showed that Murugan was HIV+.

Shocked, Murugan quickly informed the blood bank at the Sivakasi hospital that he was HIV+ and the blood he donated must not be used. It was too late by then. On December 3 itself, his blood was transfused to an anemic pregnant woman admitted to Government Sattur Hospital. Speaking to Express, the affected woman’s husband expressed shock over Murugan’s death. “He should not have committed suicide. This was not his fault,” he said. “We owe him one for letting us know of his HIV status. That helped us in our fight (against the infection and erring staff). May his soul find peace,” he added.

