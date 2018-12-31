Home States Tamil Nadu

Days after suicide bid, Ramanathapuram HIV positive donor dies

He was transfused with one unit of blood and three units of fresh frozen plasma. But, he did not respond to the treatment and died at 8.10 am on Sunday morning.

Published: 31st December 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: Four days after he attempted suicide, the 18-year-old HIV+ donor from Ramanathapuram whose blood was transfused to a pregnant woman at Sattur government hospital, breathed his last on Sunday morning.

The teenager attempted suicide by consuming rat poison on December 26, after which he was rushed to a government hospital in Kamuthi and later shifted to Ramanathapuram GH and then to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH)    in Madurai.

ALSO READ: HIV+ woman files police complaint against Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

He was treated for three days at the toxicology ward ICU of GRH, following which the doctors felt his condition was stable and allowed oral intake of food on Saturday. “He was showing positive signs... even his mental health had improved. However, his condition worsened in the wee hours of Sunday. He began to vomit blood...” said Dean (in-charge) of GRH Dr S Shanmugasundaram.

He was transfused with one unit of blood and three units of fresh frozen plasma. But, he did not respond to the treatment and died at 8.10 am on Sunday morning. “He was talking to us nicely before his condition deteriorated all of a sudden. He was hopeful of returning home for New Year and living a secluded life away from prying eyes,” said his mother before breaking into tears. (For help to overcome suicidal thoughts call Sneha suicide helpline: 044-24640050) 

Family demands autopsy

The teenager’s parents have expressed doubts over this death. They refused to receive his body, demanding an autopsy to be carried out by a 3-member team with 2 external experts

The teenager’s parents have doubts over his death. They have refused to receive his body until an autopsy is performed by a three-member medical team, of which two doctors must be from any government hospital other than Madurai GRH. The body is being preserved at the mortuary and autopsy is being withheld as, according to sources, a court direction is required to involve outside experts for the procedure. 

Eldest of three siblings, Murugan (name changed) was a native of Thiruchiluvaipuram village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district. After completing Class-IX, Murugan moved to Sivakasi to work as a labourer with a matchbox unit. He was staying there with his paternal uncle’s family for the last four years. On November 30, Murugan donated blood at a government hospital in Sivakasi as a replacement donor. Later, as the teenager was looking for job opportunities in Qatar, he underwent a medical checkup at a private laboratory in Melur. The results came on December 11, which showed that Murugan was HIV+.  

Shocked, Murugan quickly informed the blood bank at the Sivakasi hospital that he was HIV+ and the blood he donated must not be used.   It was too late by then. On December 3 itself, his blood was transfused to an anemic pregnant woman admitted to Government Sattur Hospital. Speaking to Express, the affected woman’s husband expressed shock over Murugan’s death. “He should not have committed suicide. This was not his fault,” he said. “We owe him one for letting us know of his HIV status. That helped us in our fight (against the infection and erring staff). May his soul find peace,” he added. 

Did test for job
As he was looking for job in Qatar, the youth underwent a medical checkup at a private laboratory. The results showed that Murugan was HIV+

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HIV+ donor blood transfusion KMC Kipauk Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp