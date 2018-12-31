Don’t tarnish image of hospitals: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While pointing out that allegations against government hospitals should be investigated and erring employees punished, BJP State unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan has urged leaders of political parties not to tarnish the image of the hospitals by citing rare mistakes committed there.

Sometimes some mistakes happen in government hospitals due to the careless and lethargic attitude of some employees. Though this should be condemned, the incidents should not be exaggerated. Taking advantage of the situation, political leaders should not tarnish the hospitals.

Her statement comes in the wake of allegations of some patients contracting HIV through blood transfusion in government hospitals.