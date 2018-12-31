Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t tarnish image of hospitals: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan

Her statement comes in the wake of allegations of some patients contracting HIV through blood transfusion in government hospitals.

Published: 31st December 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While pointing out that allegations against government hospitals should be investigated and erring employees punished, BJP State unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan has urged leaders of political parties not to tarnish the image of the hospitals by citing rare mistakes committed there.

Sometimes some mistakes happen in government hospitals due to the careless and lethargic attitude of some employees. Though this should be condemned, the incidents should not be exaggerated. Taking advantage of the situation, political leaders should not tarnish the hospitals.

Her statement comes in the wake of allegations of some patients contracting HIV through blood transfusion in government hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan BJP government hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp