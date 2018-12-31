Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Health minister, secretary should step down, demands DMK chief MK Stalin

C Vijaya Baskar, Minister for Public Health, and J Radhakrishnan, Health secretary, should step down, urged MK Stalin, DMK president, in a statement.

MK Stalin

DMK leader MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

“It shows the failures of the AIADMK government’s administration as a pregnant woman became HIV positive, following the transfusion of HIV positive blood by a government hospital, to her,” he stated. “The incident has raised serious doubts on the safety of the blood which was stored in the blood banks of the State government.”

He further stated, “It was a big example for the complete breakdown of administration of the ruling AIADMK. I urge that Health minister C Vijaya Baskar, who is responsible for this administrative failure, should be dismissed from the cabinet. Likewise, Radhakrishnan, secretary of the Public Health department, should also be transferred from the posting.”

