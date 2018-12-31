Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK hits out at BJP-led government over Gaja relief funds

A resolution charging the BJP government with allotting inadequate funds for the recent Gaja cyclone and Chennai floods rehabilitation works only buttressing the speculation.  

Published: 31st December 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

S Ramadoss

PMK leader S Ramadoss (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Though the PMK had faced 2014 Parliamentary election by effecting an alliance with the BJP, the chances of replicating the tie-up this time around seems slim.

Fanning this speculation was the proceedings at the party’s general body meeting in Coimbatore on Sunday. A resolution charging the BJP government with allotting inadequate funds for the recent Gaja cyclone and Chennai floods rehabilitation works only buttressing the speculation.  

The 2019 election is a litmus test not just for the PMK, but also for people of Tamil Nadu, the resolution stated. “Even after Gaja wreaked havoc one-and-a-half months ago, Tamil Nadu has not received compensation from the Central government. Even an AIADMK minister accepted that the BJP-led government was keeping the State at bay whenever they sought financial assistance,” read the resolution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMK BJP AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp