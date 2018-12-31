PMK hits out at BJP-led government over Gaja relief funds

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Though the PMK had faced 2014 Parliamentary election by effecting an alliance with the BJP, the chances of replicating the tie-up this time around seems slim.

Fanning this speculation was the proceedings at the party’s general body meeting in Coimbatore on Sunday. A resolution charging the BJP government with allotting inadequate funds for the recent Gaja cyclone and Chennai floods rehabilitation works only buttressing the speculation.

The 2019 election is a litmus test not just for the PMK, but also for people of Tamil Nadu, the resolution stated. “Even after Gaja wreaked havoc one-and-a-half months ago, Tamil Nadu has not received compensation from the Central government. Even an AIADMK minister accepted that the BJP-led government was keeping the State at bay whenever they sought financial assistance,” read the resolution.