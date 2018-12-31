‘Sahodaris’ initiative to assist women with diabetes launched

Home States Tamil Nadu

The need for the Sahodaris initiative was felt as diabetes is on a rapid rise.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Voluntary Health Services Hospital and ‘Diabetes in Women Worldwide Awareness Advocacy Action Strategies’, an NGO, jointly launched the ‘Sahodaris initiative’, a comprehensive diabetic care programme, for women with diabetes from the lower socio-economic group.

M S Swaminathan, the eminent agriculture scientist, launched the ‘Sahodaris’ initiative at VHS Hospital on Saturday. Under the Sahodaris initiative, over 1, 000 women from the lower socio-economic group, from different parts of Chennai, will be selected and given comprehensive medical care for diabetes. 

“The need for the Sahodaris initiative was felt as diabetes is on a rapid rise. It affects rich and poor alike. But when it comes to women from lower socio-economic groups, they don’t take care of themselves and also they can’t afford good medical care.

So, we identify such women and provide them with medical care,” said Dr Usha Sriram, head of TAG-VHS Endocrinology and Diabetes Research Centre.

