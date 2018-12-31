Southern railways introduce handheld terminals for Shatabdi Express TTEs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern railways general manager R K Kulshrestha unveiled and handed over the Hand Held Terminals for travelling ticket examiners (TTE) of Chennai division on Monday.

In the first phase, the equipment will be put to use by the TTEs of Chennai Division on an experimental basis on two trains, namely, Train No.12007/12008 Chennai – Mysuru – Chennai Shatabdi and Train No 12243/12244 Chennai – Coimbatore – Chennai Shatabdi Expresses.

Passengers will benefit from the prompt allotment of vacant berths in the course of their journey. Real-time charting will ensure greater transparency in allotment of berths.

Addressing the reporters, the general manager said the handheld terminals will replace paper charts presently used by TTEs on-board.

"The devices are synced with Passenger Reservation System enabling downloading of charts and uploading of modified charts after checking will become easier. The offline application enables TTEs to work with the downloaded chart even in the absence of network connectivity," said the official

The general manager added that TTEs can easily check the tickets of passengers, mark Turned Up/ Not turned up passengers and expedite allotment of fresh/alternate berths or seats.

"Besides, upgrading/downgrading accommodation, calculation of occupancy for food and bedrolls can be made swiftly," he explained

Since the chart cancellation are sent on an hourly basis to the Hand Held Terminal, fraudulent travel can be easily detected, said the statement from railways.