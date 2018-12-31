US Journalist detained in Thoothukudi

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A US-based freelance journalist, who had visited the villages affected by the alleged industrial pollution caused by Sterlite Copper, was picked by Thoothukudi police for inquiry from a private hotel during the wee hours of Sunday.

Police sources said that the detainee was identified as Mark Scialla (31), a freelance journalist from Oakland, California, USA. He had visited Pandarampatti and neighbouring villages to gather information for his articles.

Scialla had come on a tourist visa and it is valid for another one month. His social media page says that he is an independent writer and video journalist covering environmental conflicts and social issues. He had visited Pandarampatti on Saturday along with an anti-Sterlite activist Prince Cardoza. He also interviewed anti-Sterlite activists, including retired professor Fatima Babu, sources added.

The Thoothukudi Town police questioned for more than 10 hours. The police reportedly scrutinised his laptop, camera, and other electronic gadgets. Speaking to Express, SP Murali Rambha said, “He has mentioned some persons during interrogation and they will be inquired to establish the fact. Any legal action in this regard will be taken only after an inquiry.”