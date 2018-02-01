CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday visited Speaker of the Assembly P Dhanapal at the latter’s chamber in the Assembly premises.

The meeting lasted about half-an-hour, sources said. They added that the outcome of the case challenging the disqualification of 18 dissident MLAs of AIADMK owing allegiance to rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran is believed to have been discussed during the meeting.

The HC verdict in the case is awaited. The dissident legislators faced the axe after they gave separate memorandums to the Governor expressing no confidence in Palaniswami. Dhanapal issued orders disqualifying them following a complaint from Govt chief whip S Rajendran.