An FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

COIMBATORE: A 53-year-old man, who allegedly cheated eight women after marrying them over a period of time, was today arrested here along with his daughter.

Purushothaman, who is also facing some 25 cheating cases, had got married under different names with the help of a matrimonial centre at Gandhipuram in the city, police said.

Based on a complaint from a woman at Podanur police station that he had married and cheated her of some 6800 grams of gold ornaments, police took into custody a man and a woman from the matrimonial centre, some 15 days ago.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Purushothaman and his daughter Githanjali in the early hours today from an apartment in the city.

Purushothaman told police that his target group was widows and those interested in remarriage and he had married eight such women, police said.

He has also allegedly cheated a few businessmen and amassed crores of rupees in various parts of Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh, they added.