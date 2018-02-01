CHENNAI: The police department on Wednesday initiated training for personnel of the intelligence section to use the ‘mPassport’ app which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on January 4.

According to a statement issued by the police department, the digital application will be used by the police to conduct field verification and will help reduce the number of days for receiving passport to 10 days.

The applications and documents submitted to the respective passport offices will be transferred to the intelligence department of the district and then to the intelligence personnel concerned.

As this generally takes a lot of time because most of the transfers are either postal or manual, the department has introduced the mPassport which will help the passport officials upload the scanned documents on to the app and that will then be sent to the police station concerned so that it will save a lot of time.

The receipt generated by the personnel will be sent to the intelligence department in the Commissioner Office in Chennai and it will be forwarded to the passport offices to issue passports to the applicants.

The initiative, which was started in Chennai, will soon be started in Coimbatore and Madurai, said the Police Commissioner at the press meet. All intelligence personnel were given training to use the app designed by a private IT firm.